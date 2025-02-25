John Spytek: I envision Maxx Crosby being a Raider for a long time here

New Raiders General Manager John Spytek lauded Maxx Crosby as a “really skilled and talented player.” Because of that, other teams surely have called the Raiders about Crosby’s availability in a trade.

Owner Mark Davis repeatedly has said Crosby isn’t going anywhere, and Crosby has stated his preference to remain with the Raiders.

Will he or won’t he?

“I don’t want to make any predictions or speak too much about that,” Spytek said when asked about Crosby’s future on Tuesday. “I just would say I have an immense amount of respect of Maxx. Number 1, the way he plays the game, the passion he plays with, this is what Pete [Carroll] and I have talked about. This is what we want that to be what a Raider looks like, and he’s a great shining example of that, too. He’s also a really skilled and talented player on top of that.

“I envision Maxx being a Raider for a long time here, and I think that’s what he wants to. Yeah, we’ll just go forward with that in mind.”

Crosby has two years left on his contract, scheduled to make a $22.23 million base salary with a $27.94 million cap hit in 2025, but he has no guaranteed money remaining.

Crosby, 27, had back-to-back seasons with double-digit sacks before 7.5 in 12 games this season. He played through an ankle injury for most of the season before finally undergoing season-ending ankle surgery.