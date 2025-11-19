 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

Other PFT Content

Other PFT Content

Johnathan Hankins will not play in 2025 due to back injury

  
Published November 19, 2025 04:18 PM

One of Seattle’s injured players will not get back on the field in 2025.

Via multiple reporters, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said on Wednesday that defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins will not play this season.

Hankins has been on the reserve/non-football injury list all year as he has been dealing with a back injury since the offseason.

Macdonald did not get into the specifics of the injury, including whether or not Hankins has had back surgery.

Hankins, 33, signed with the Seahawks in 2024 before re-upping with the club in May.

Last season, Hankins appeared in all 17 games with eight starts. He recorded 30 total tackles with five tackles for loss, two QB hits, and a sack. He also recorded the first interception of his career.