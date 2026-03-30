Jon-Eric Sullivan: “Zero effort” to trade De’Von Achane, priority is to get new contract done

The Dolphins have been reshaping their roster under new General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley, with the recent notable trade of Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos.

But that doesn’t mean everyone is on the table to be dealt.

Speaking to Miami beat reporters at the annual league meeting on Monday, Sullivan said the club is not interested in trading running back De’Von Achane.

“Nobody’s untouchable in this business. I don’t believe in that, because you never know who’s on the other side of the phone, what they’re going to offer,” Sullivan said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, “but there’s zero effort on my end to move Achane.

“I’m very excited about him and the future of the Dolphins. He’s a difference-maker for us, and I see him being here and having a lot of success.”

To that end, with Achane heading into the last year of his rookie contract, Sullivan noted in a separate interview with PFT Live just how much the club would like to get an extension done with the running back.

“Yeah, it’s important to us to get a deal done with De’Von,” Sullivan said. “He is a difference maker as a player. We are in talks. We’re gonna try to get that done. It’s a priority to us. He is a building block for us as we move forward.

“I think he’s a rare player. His feet, his acceleration, his ability to play on all three downs. He’s a very good pass catcher. He reminds me of a lot of a guy that I played with in high school by the name of Warrick Dunn, who went on to have a marvelous career. Maybe it’s the 28 that he wears on his back, which Warrick wore forever. But I do — I see a lot of similarities. Now, Warrick did it for a decade, and neither one of them are big guys, and I think if De’Von was sitting here, he’d be the one to tell you, like I think that’s gonna be the question for him. Can he be as durable as Warrick was over time? But he’s a marvelous player. We wanna move forward with him. It’s important to us to get a deal done. He’s part of the future for us.”

Achane had his first Pro Bowl season in 2205, leading the league with 5.7 yards per carry to finish with 1,350 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns. He also caught 67 passes for 488 yards with four TDs.

Since Miami selected him in the third round of the 2023 draft, Achane has rushed for 3,057 yards with 22 touchdowns and caught 172 passes for 1,277 yards with 13 TDs. He has averaged 5.6 yards per carry over the course of his young career.