Jonathan Taylor is the AFC offensive player of the week

  
Published September 17, 2025 12:10 PM

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had a better day last Sunday than when he faced the Broncos in 2024.

Taylor’s 2024 outing is remembered for him dropping the ball before he crossed the goal line on a touchdown run and the Broncos used that gift to spark a comeback win that helped them make the playoffs. Taylor’s 2025 performance was much more positive.

Taylor ran 28 times for 165 yards and caught two passes for 50 yards. He scored on one of those catches and the Colts moved to 2-0 with a 29-28 home win.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Taylor has been named the AFC offensive player of the week. It’s the fourth time that Taylor has taken that prize.