Jonathan Taylor scores three TDs, Colts beat Titans 41-20

  
Published September 21, 2025 04:11 PM

Jonathan Taylor didn’t score a touchdown in the first two weeks of the season, but he made up for it in Week 3.

Taylor scored three touchdowns and the Colts rolled over the Titans for a 41-20 win that moves them to 3-0 on the season. The only blemish on the Colts’ day was that they actually had to punt in the second quarter, but Rigoberto Sanchez remained unneeded for anything but holds for the rest of the day.

Taylor finished the day with 102 yards on 17 carries and quarterback Daniel Jones chipped in with 18 completions that picked up 228 yards. One of Jones’ completions was a touchdown to wide receiver Michael Pittman and he also used his legs to good effect when needed.

Jones and the offense had a lead the first time they touched the ball thanks to Kenny Moore’s interception return for a touchdown three plays into the game. Moore later left the game with a calf injury and wide receiver Alec Pierce left the game with a concussion, so they’ll have some injury situations to monitor for Week 4’s trip to Los Angeles to face the Rams.

Cam Ward didn’t throw another pick, but he was sacked four times to bring his league-leading total to 15 through three weeks of the season. He had some success moving the ball in the second half, but the Colts took a 21-point lead in the third quarter and had things firmly in their pocket from that point.

They’ll travel to Houston in search of their first win of the season in Week 4 and they’ll need to find a way to give Ward more protection to make that happen.