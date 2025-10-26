Jonathan Taylor’s third touchdown gives Colts 38-7 lead

Once again, Jonathan Taylor has scored three touchdowns in a game.

But this time, Taylor’s third TD technically came through the air.

Taylor caught a pop pass from Daniel Jones and took it 19 yards to the end zone, giving the Colts a 38-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

It’s the fourth time this season that Taylor has registered three touchdowns in a game — the second week in a row and the third time in the last four contests. It’s the first time in 2025, however, that Taylor has had at least one rushing and one receiving score in the same game.

According to the CBS broadcast, it’s also the first time a player has scored at least three touchdowns against the same opponent in three consecutive games.

Taylor now has 12 carries for 135 yards with two TDs plus two catches for 21 yards with a score.

With the Colts up by 31 points, Taylor’s day may be done. If so, it’s been another day of work to put him on track to be this year’s offensive player of the year.