Jordan Addison’s case took an unexpected turn on Tuesday

The trial in Vikings receiver Jordan Addison’s DUI case was supposed to start on Tuesday. It didn’t.

Instead, Addison is due back in court on Thursday.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com posted on Tuesday that online records show Addison is scheduled for a “hearing” on Thursday. The online records maintained by the Los Angeles County Superior Court technically call it a “pretrial hearing.”

That label is too broad to permit a reliable inference as to what it means. Some think there will be a plea deal that is formalized at the hearing. That’s possible, but “pretrial hearing” doesn’t convey that clearly.

It could be (and this is just an example) that there’s some unresolved issue of evidence that the judge decided to address at a standalone hearing before the trial begins.

Whatever it is, the clock is ticking on the question of whether Addison can get this resolved before he’s due to show up at training camp in Minnesota. Now is the time to get this thing resolved.

And the lingering employment problem for Addison continues to be this — any outcome that suggests responsibility will trigger a baseline suspension of three games without pay.