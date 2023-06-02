 Skip navigation
Jordan Davis to Jalen Carter: Let’s get freaky

  
Published June 2, 2023 04:10 AM

The Eagles doubled down on first-round defensive tackles from the University of Georgia when they selected Jalen Carter with the ninth overall pick in this year’s draft and 2022 first-rounder Jordan Davis is looking forward to renewing their partnership.

Davis said on Thursday that he had a feeling the Eagles would wind up selecting Carter early in the draft and he was excited when his premonition came to pass in April. Davis added that Carter “knows what to expect from me, and I know what to expect from him” while discussing how that familiarity will benefit the Eagles on the field this fall.

“I’m like, ‘Hey, let’s get freaky ,’” Davis said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “If I want to jab inside, then make sure you cover me. Just stuff like that. He had three-plus years of experience with that at Georgia, so I could look at him a certain kind of way he gets the message.”

The Eagles also added edge rusher Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo to a contingent of Georgia alums that also includes linebacker Nakobe Dean. Those players helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back national titles and the Eagles will be hoping that their winning ways continue in the NFL.