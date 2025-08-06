 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_donaldparsons_250806.jpg
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons
nbc_pft_patiencedraft_250806.jpg
NFL players, teams, coaches deserving patience
nbc_pft_justinfields_250806.jpg
Should CHI or NYG feel worse about Fields pick?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_donaldparsons_250806.jpg
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons
nbc_pft_patiencedraft_250806.jpg
NFL players, teams, coaches deserving patience
nbc_pft_justinfields_250806.jpg
Should CHI or NYG feel worse about Fields pick?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Love: Matthew Golden is going to be a stud

  
Published August 6, 2025 09:23 AM

The Packers hadn’t drafted a receiver in the first round since 2002 before they selected Matthew Golden in April.

It’s early, but quarterback Jordan Love has been impressed with the young wideout. In an interview with ESPN’s Kevin Clark for This is Football, Love called Golden the Packers’ most impressive newcomer.

“Man, I think he’s shown up since Day 1 and just really shown his play style, shown what he’s all about,” Love said. “He came in really polished and has been making plays since Day 1. He’s got very aggressive hands, he’s a smooth route runner, he’s got speed. So I think for him, it’s just continuing to understand the playbook and wrap his head around everything we have in. We have a very deep system.

“But you can see, when he knows what he’s doing, and he’s feeling confident, he’s been playing lights out. He’s gonna be a stud.”

Golden, 22, played his first two college seasons at Houston before transferring to Texas last year. He caught 58 passes for 987 yards with nine touchdowns in 16 games for the Longhorns.