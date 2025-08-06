Jordan Love: Matthew Golden is going to be a stud

The Packers hadn’t drafted a receiver in the first round since 2002 before they selected Matthew Golden in April.

It’s early, but quarterback Jordan Love has been impressed with the young wideout. In an interview with ESPN’s Kevin Clark for This is Football, Love called Golden the Packers’ most impressive newcomer.

“Man, I think he’s shown up since Day 1 and just really shown his play style, shown what he’s all about,” Love said. “He came in really polished and has been making plays since Day 1. He’s got very aggressive hands, he’s a smooth route runner, he’s got speed. So I think for him, it’s just continuing to understand the playbook and wrap his head around everything we have in. We have a very deep system.

“But you can see, when he knows what he’s doing, and he’s feeling confident, he’s been playing lights out. He’s gonna be a stud.”

Golden, 22, played his first two college seasons at Houston before transferring to Texas last year. He caught 58 passes for 987 yards with nine touchdowns in 16 games for the Longhorns.