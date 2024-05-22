Jordan Love on playing under current contract: We’ll see, I don’t know yet

Before Jordan Love’s first season as the Packers’ starting quarterback, he signed a two-year deal with the team that offered him more money than he’d make under his rookie deal while offering the team an out if things didn’t work out in 2023.

Love took the Packers to the playoffs, beat the Cowboys in the Wild Card round and almost knocked off the 49ers the next week, so the Packers did not avail themselves of an escape clause. Given how well Love did, he set himself up for another, bigger extension and the lack of one has not kept him from taking part in the team’s offseason program.

The quarterback wasn’t willing to confirm that he’ll remain around in the event that a deal does not come together in the near future, however. During a media session in the team’s locker room, Love was asked if he would play out the year under the terms of his current deal.

“I don’t really know what’s going on, but we’ll see. I’m not really gonna get into too much contract stuff. . . . We’ll see. I don’t know yet. We’ll see,” Love said.

There’s a lot of time to strike a deal ahead of training camp and the regular season and Love’s presence at OTAs is a good sign that the relationship is strong, but the questions about what approach Love will take will keep coming as long as no new deal is in place.