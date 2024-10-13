 Skip navigation
Jordan Love, Romeo Doubs lead Packers to easy win over Cardinals

  
Published October 13, 2024 04:05 PM

Packers quarterback Jordan Love was in command all day today against the Cardinals, leading Green Bay to a 24-0 second quarter lead and never looking back on the way to a 34-13 win.

Love twice hit wide receiver Romeo Doubs on touchdown passes, and Doubs played very well a week after he was suspended for skipping practice in a dispute over his role in the offense. Whatever issues existed between Doubs and his team appear to have been put to rest.

The Cardinals just couldn’t get anything going as quarterback Kyler Murray struggled all day. It didn’t help that they lost their best wide receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr., to a concussion in the first half.

The win improves the Packers’ record to 4-2, and they’re in very good shape to be contenders in what is proving to be a very competitive NFC North. Green Bay looks like a playoff team.

The Cardinals fall to 2-4 on the season, and they have a lot to clean up. And they have to hope Harrison gets healthy soon.