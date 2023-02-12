Jordan Mailata calls field “terrible . . . like playing on a water park”

Players were slipping and sliding all over the field at Super Bowl LVII, and they were talking about the field conditions during and after the game.

Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata said the field was “terrible.”

“It was like playing on a water park ,” Mailata said, via Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com.

Mailata said it was bad for both teams, and that players on the Chiefs and Eagles were talking with each other during the game about how much they disliked the playing surface. On the biggest day of the NFL year, the NFL did not provide the players with an ideal playing surface.