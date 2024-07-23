 Skip navigation
Jordan Poyer: Dolphins have reputation as team that folds

  
July 23, 2024

Safety Jordan Poyer is in his first season with the Dolphins, but he has seen a lot of them over the course of his career.

Poyer spent the last seven seasons with the Bills, so he saw Miami a lot before signing with them as a free agent this offseason. Poyer, who entered the NFL in 2013, was asked at a Tuesday press conference what lessons he has been able to impart to his new teammates.

The veteran’s answer had to do with the way the Dolphins are perceived by other teams around the league.

“I think just sharing the experience,” Poyer said, via a transcript from the team. “Like I said, playing against this team over the past few years, you kind of get a sense of, ‘OK, if you get on top of this team, they might fold,’ and there are some teams that are — this is just being honest, so what is that that happens in those moments where we get hit in the mouth?”

The Bills were 13-2 against the Dolphins while Poyer was in the organization, including a Wild Card win after the 2022 season. The Dolphins will be hoping that adding Poyer helps them beat his old team while stamping out a reputation that no team wants to have hanging around its neck.