Jordyn Brooks wins AFC defensive player of the week

Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks put together a dominant performance in Miami’s 16-13, overtime victory over Washington and has now been recognized for it.

Brooks was named AFC defensive player of the week.

Brooks recorded 20 total tackles to lead the league in Week 11. That mark is also the most in a single game this season and the most by a player in an international game in league history.

In 11 games this season, Brooks has posted a league-leading 125 total tackles with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.