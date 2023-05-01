 Skip navigation
Joseph Ossai expects shoulder to be ready to go at training camp

  
Published May 1, 2023 11:41 AM
May 1, 2023 12:55 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a deep dive into the Bills, Bears, Bengals, Colts, Raiders, Giants, Buccaneers and Cardinals to evaluate each team's draft selections.

The last play of Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai’s 2022 season was a memorable one as he was flagged for hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of bounds to set up Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship Game, but he hasn’t been dwelling on that unhappy ending this offseason.

Ossai went for surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder shortly after that defeat and recovering from that has been the main focus for the last few months. On Monday, Ossai updated how that process is going and said he thinks he’ll be ready to go by the start of training camp.

“I’m speculating, but I’ll leave that to trainers,” Ossai said, via Mohammad Ahmad of Cleveland.com. “I’m feeling really good . Rehab is going good.”

Ossai called the loss to the Chiefs “extra motivation” and that he is “looking forward to getting back out there and righting that wrong” during the 2023 season. Ossai had 17 tackles and 3.5 sacks in the 2022 regular season and six more tackles in the postseason.