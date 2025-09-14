 Skip navigation
Josh Allen bloodied, returns to game

  
September 14, 2025

Bills quarterback Josh Allen took a shot to the face late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium, but he only needed a few minutes on the sideline before returning to the game.

Allen removed his helmet and ran to the sideline after getting hit in the face by a teammate and a Jets defender on a run for no gain. CBS Sports showed trainers mopping up blood as Mitchell Trubisky entered the game.

The first quarter ended a few moments later and Allen returned to the game with gauze stuffed up one nostril to start the second quarter.

Trubisky completed a 32-yard pass to Josh Palmer on one of his two snaps and the Bills moved into Jets territory, but wound up trying a 52-yard field goal after failing to convert a third down. Matt Prater hit it and the Bills are up 10-0 with 14:02 to play in the first half.