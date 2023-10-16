Josh Allen is day to day with right shoulder soreness

Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his right shoulder during Sunday night’s game. X-rays were “normal” following the game, but he underwent further testing Monday.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Allen is sore but will be “all right.”

“He’s day to day, and we’ll see where that goes,” McDermott said Monday, via Matthew Bove of WKBW.

McDermott was asked whether there is any chance Allen misses Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

“I’m not going to go into that,” McDermott said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News.

Allen completed 19 of 30 passes for 169 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the win over the Giants.

He is completing a league-high 71.7 percent of his passes for 1,576 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in six starts. Allen also has rushed for 131 yards and three scores.