Josh Allen: It’s going to be a battle facing Aaron Rodgers twice

Josh Allen has been at the top of the list of AFC East quarterbacks since Tom Brady left for Tampa in 2020, but there’s a big new name at the position for Allen and the Bills to contend with this season.

Aaron Rodgers is now a member of the Jets and Allen developed a relationship with his new division-mate during Rodgers’ time with the Packers. During an appearance on Slow News Day with Kevin Clark, Allen said he’d consider himself “fairly close” with Rodgers and joked that he knows Rodgers well enough to know that you need to FaceTime him in order to get in touch away from the field.

The Jets beat the Bills last season without Rodgers and Allen said he expects tough matchups again this year.

“I’ve been such a fan of him as little kid,” Allen said. “Having Aaron Rodgers jerseys and trying to emulate what he does on the football field. He’s such a special player. I think he’s the most gifted thrower of the football of all time. To now be going up against him twice a year, it’s going to be a battle.”

The first of those matchups will come at MetLife Stadium on the first Monday night of the regular season and there’s sure to be a big reaction to the result of that game whichever way it plays out.