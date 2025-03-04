Josh Allen lands comprehensive deal with Skydance Sports

Football is going Hollywood. And Hollywood is going football.

It’s a long-overdue you-got-your-chocolate-in-my-peanut-butter pairing. And the latest example of it comes from Skydance Sports signing 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen to a comprehensive deal that will entail Allen developing (via Alex Weprin of the Hollywood Reporter) “scripted, unscripted, and branded content.”

“Josh has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most exciting and skilled players in the NFL,” said Jason Reed, the head of Skydance Sports. “Not only is he a uniquely talented player, he is an amazing human being. His vision, determination, and creativity make him a force off the field as well as on, and we are thrilled to be partnering with him as he builds his business outside of the game.”

“I’m excited to partner with a world class organization like Skydance Sports to further my creative ambitions through storytelling,” Allen said. “Utilizing my platform to do good and be good is very important to me, and Skydance is an excellent partner, who can help me achieve this goal, through the creation of compelling content that aims to inspire.”

Skydance Sports, formed in 2022, is a joint venture between Skydance and the NFL.