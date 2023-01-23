Josh Allen says his elbow needs rest and recovery, not surgery

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was on the injury report for most of the second half of the season because of a right elbow injury, but Allen indicated today that the injury won’t be an issue that affects his future.

Allen said that the elbow needs rest and recovery time, but that he and the team’s medical staff do not expect him to need surgery.

Although he had another strong season despite the injury, Allen did say that he felt that the elbow affected his throwing mechanics.

Mostly, however, Allen said he was sick to his stomach that the season came to an end yesterday against the Bengals. He’s looking forward to healing that injured elbow and getting back to work for next season.