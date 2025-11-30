Josh Allen sets QB record with 76th career rushing touchdown

Bills quarterback Josh Allen entered Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh tied with Cam Newton for the most career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, but he now has the record to himself.

Allen was shoved across the goal line by teammates on an eight-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and that marked the 76th rushing touchdown of his career. Jalen Hurts is in third place with 61, but will have a hard time catching Allen as long as the Bills star remains a skilled rusher.

Allen also threw a touchdown pass to Keon Coleman in the third quarter, which makes this the 49th time he’s accounted for scores through the air and on the ground in the same game.

It’s now 23-7 Bills with 14 minutes left to play.