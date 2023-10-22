Josh Allen: Shoulder good to go, need better execution

The Bills offense got off to another slow start on Sunday, but quarterback Josh Allen said his right shoulder was not part of the problem.

Allen threw an interception on Buffalo’s first offensive play and the Patriots jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter of the game. The Bills would score just three points in the first half and get down by 12 points before rallying to take a fourth-quarter lead that would last just over a minute before Mike Gesicki’s game-winning touchdown catch.

Allen was on the injury report this week because of the shoulder, but had no injury designation and said his shoulder is “good to go” when asked about it after the game. He said “execution” was the problem and that he couldn’t say how to fix it at the moment.

“Well, I wish I knew the exact answer because we’d have it fixed by now,” Allen said, via a transcript from the Patriots. “We’re going to watch this film and find a way to get there, whatever it is. Our season is not over. It’s a long season. Feels pretty bleak right now, but we’re going to figure it out.”

The Bills were able to survive their sluggish offensive start against the Giants in Week Six, but it’s cost them in losses to the Jaguars and Patriots on either side of that win. If they can’t sort things out, a bid for another AFC East title won’t be in the cards.