Josh Blackwell named NFC special teams player of the week

The Bears got a victory on a blocked field goal at the end of Sunday’s game against the Raiders and the player who executed it has now been recognized by the league.

The NFL has named Chicago defensive back Josh Blackwell NFC special teams player of the week.

Blackwell was able to block Daniel Carlson’s 54-yard, game-winning field goal attempt, preserving Chicago’s 25-24 win.

This is Blackwell’s second career special teams player of the week, as he also earned the honor in Week 18 of the 2024 season.