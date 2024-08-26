 Skip navigation
Josh Harris: 2030 “realistic target” for new Commanders stadium

  
Published August 26, 2024 07:13 AM

The Commanders have installed a new head coach and new starting quarterback this season, but the wait for a new stadium will last a while longer.

Commanders owner Josh Harris discussed where things stand in the team’s push for a new home before Sunday’s preseason game against the Patriots. Harris said the team has “conversations going with multiple jurisdictions” in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C. and that there is “a lot of good stuff going on” while citing 2030 as a target date to have a new building in place.

“I think it’s a realistic target. There’s political things that need to occur. There’s land, zoning, a whole lot of other things and a lot of it is not within our control,” Harris said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “So, there’s no way to predict a specific date, but I think that’s a reasonable target.”

Harris said that the first objective of the franchise at the moment is to get back to being a winning team, but securing a long-term home clearly isn’t far behind on the list of priorities.