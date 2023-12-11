Josh Jacobs estimated as non-participant in practice with quad injury

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs left Sunday’s game with what was reported by the team as a knee injury. But he was listed as a non-participant in Monday’s walkthrough with a quad injury.

He played 34 of 54 snaps before walking to the training room in the fourth quarter.

Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden are behind Jacobs on the depth chart.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee), center Andre James (ankle), linebacker Kana’i Mauga (knee) and left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) also were estimated as non-participants Monday.

Linebacker Curtis Bolton (groin), defensive tackle Adam Butler (ankle) and cornerback Amik Robertson (wrist) were limited.