 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Jacobs is a “true game-time decision”

  
Published October 18, 2025 09:31 PM

Packers running back Josh Jacobs is having another strong year. Whether it continues on Sunday at Arizona remains to be seen.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Jacobs is a “true game-time decision” with a calf injury and an illness. (What’s the difference between “true game-time decision” and “game-time decision”?)

Regardless, the Packers don’t expect to know whether Jacobs will be able to play until Sunday.

Via NBC Sports research, Jacobs can become the fifth player in NFL history with three straight games of 150 or more yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns, if he plays.

The others are LaDainian Tomlinson (who did it four straight times in 2006), Chris Johnson (2009), Ricky Williams (2002), and Jim Brown (1962-63).

First, Jacobs has to be able to play. For now, that’s apparently up in the air.

Truly.