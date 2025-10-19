Josh Jacobs is a “true game-time decision”

Packers running back Josh Jacobs is having another strong year. Whether it continues on Sunday at Arizona remains to be seen.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Jacobs is a “true game-time decision” with a calf injury and an illness. (What’s the difference between “true game-time decision” and “game-time decision”?)

Regardless, the Packers don’t expect to know whether Jacobs will be able to play until Sunday.

Via NBC Sports research, Jacobs can become the fifth player in NFL history with three straight games of 150 or more yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns, if he plays.

The others are LaDainian Tomlinson (who did it four straight times in 2006), Chris Johnson (2009), Ricky Williams (2002), and Jim Brown (1962-63).

First, Jacobs has to be able to play. For now, that’s apparently up in the air.

Truly.