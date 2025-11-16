Josh Jacobs questionable with knee injury, but Jordan Love returns

The Packers have Jordan Love back, but now they’re playing without running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs injured his left knee and walked into the X-ray room early in the second quarter. He is questionable to return.

Emanuel Wilson has replaced Jacobs, who has seven carries for 40 yards.

Love missed seven plays on the Packers’ second drive, and Malik Willis finished up the drive with a 1-yard touchdown throw to Christian Watson, the wide receiver’s first touchdown since his return from a knee injury. Lucas Havrisik missed the extra point, leaving the Packers trailing 7-6.

Love returned for the start of the team’s third possession.