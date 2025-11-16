 Skip navigation
What's behind Jefferson's down year with Vikings?
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Josh Jacobs questionable with knee injury, but Jordan Love returns

  
Published November 16, 2025 02:05 PM

The Packers have Jordan Love back, but now they’re playing without running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs injured his left knee and walked into the X-ray room early in the second quarter. He is questionable to return.

Emanuel Wilson has replaced Jacobs, who has seven carries for 40 yards.

Love missed seven plays on the Packers’ second drive, and Malik Willis finished up the drive with a 1-yard touchdown throw to Christian Watson, the wide receiver’s first touchdown since his return from a knee injury. Lucas Havrisik missed the extra point, leaving the Packers trailing 7-6.

Love returned for the start of the team’s third possession.