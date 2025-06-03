Josh McDaniels: Drake Maye is doing a great job of processing, making corrections

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye displayed flashes of his potential as a rookie in 2024. But with Mike Vrabel as head coach and Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator, the club is looking for a significant jump between Year 1 and Year 2.

While Maye has had some documented struggles during the team’s offseason program, he has made some improvements — at least on the days when reporters have watched practice. Monday’s session was one of his best in that regard, with Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reporting that Maye was 14-of-16 in 11-on-11 drills and did not throw an interception.

With Maye having thrown four picks in front of the media two weeks ago, McDaniels noted on Monday that the young QB has done a good job of making necessary corrections.

“We either make a good play or we learn from the result,” McDaniels said, via Kyed. “And so sometimes, as a coach, and nobody wants to hear this, but sometimes as a coach, the negative results can actually be your best teachers, because you have a play where something didn’t necessarily go your way or the right way, and then you learn from it.

“And then the biggest key for us as we go forward is when we learn from a mistake. Can we go out there the next day and not repeat the same error? And so I think he’s doing a really good job of digesting the information, processing the corrections when there is a correction to be made, and then go out there with a great attitude, mindset the next day.”

McDaniels also told reporters that he’s not worried about Maye being under too much pressure as the young QB enters his second season.

“I think if I know him very well, which I’m learning more and more about him every single day, he’s going to place high expectations on himself,” McDaniels said. “I know that for sure. We’re certainly going to want to try to get the best result out of our quarterback position every play that we can, and I think that’s all we can control. We can’t really control outside expectations.

“We’re certainly going to try to do the very best we can with our opportunities. And I see a guy that has a great attitude and mindset about coming out here and trying to be the best version of himself that he can be, and I know that that’s what he can control. It’s what we can control as coaches, and hopefully we meet our expectations, which will eventually be yours.”

In 13 games with 12 starts last season, Maye completed 67 percent of his throws for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.