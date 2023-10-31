Josh McDaniels won’t comment on potential Jimmy Garoppolo benching

The Raiders are not good.

The defense is. The offense is not. Not nearly good enough to compete at a high level.

Will it potentially result in a quarterback change? Coach Josh McDaniels was asked that question after Monday’s 26-14 loss to the Lions.

“I’m not gonna talk about that right now,” McDaniels said.

Although Garoppolo faced relentless pressure in Detroit, part of the problem is that he lacks the physical skills and/or the processing abilities to salvage a bad play. Despite not playing in two and a half games, Garoppolo leads the league in interceptions, with nine.

Garoppolo just isn’t the answer. He never really was. He benefited from being on a great team with a great offense that didn’t require him to do much beyond not screw it up.

So why did the Raiders cast their lot with Garoppolo? Chris Simms has suggested a couple of times on PFT Live that the Raiders might have been eyeing one of the top rookie quarterbacks with their top-10 pick, but that none of them slipped out of the top five.

At the current rate, the Raiders will be in the top 10 again next year. Maybe in the top five.