Josh Palmer ruled out for Monday night

Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer missed practice all week because of a knee injury and he won’t be back on the field Monday night.

The Chargers ruled Palmer out for their game against the Jets. Palmer played last Sunday after being listed as questionable and then re-injured his knee in the win over the Bears.

Palmer has 23 catches for 377 yards and a touchdown this season.

No other Chargers have been ruled out. Defensive lineman Morgan Fox (oblique), wide receiver Jalen Guyton (knee), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (illness), linebacker Eric Kendricks (ribs), linebacker Kenneth Murray (shoulder), and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia are listed as questionable.