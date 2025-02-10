 Skip navigation
Josh Sweat: We take pride in only rushing four

  
Published February 10, 2025 01:05 AM

The Eagles didn’t need to dial up any exotic blitzes to confuse Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday night.

They didn’t have to dial up any simple ones either. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio never needed to call a single blitz during the 40-22 win because his defensive linemen were able to generate constant pressure on Mahomes all by themselves.

Defensive end Josh Sweat was a big part of that attack. Sweat had 2.5 sacks and three quarterback hits during the win and he said after the win at his postgame press conference that “we just followed the game plan.” He said that game plan worked out because the defensive line group doesn’t want to have to call on anyone else for help.

“We don’t like when we gotta send extra guys and stuff. That’s our pride, to be able to four-man rush and get it done,” Sweat said.

Sweat and defensive tackle Milton Williams, who had two sacks, are both set to become free agents this offseason, so the Eagles defensive front may look a lot different next time out. If so, their swan song set a high bar for the next group.