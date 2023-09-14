Juan Thornhill won’t practice Thursday with calf injury

Browns safety Juan Thornhill missed the season opener with a calf injury and he’s still going to be sidelined as Cleveland begins its practice week.

Via multiple reporters, Thornhill will not practice on Thursday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski characterized Thornhill as “day-to-day” during his press conference.

After winning Super Bowl LVII with the Chiefs, Thornhill signed a three-year deal with the Browns in March.

Veteran Rodney McLeod started Cleveland’s 24-3 victory over Cincinnati in Thornhill’s place.

The Browns also won’t have defensive tackle Maurice Hurst at Thursday’s practice as he’s sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Cleveland plays at Pittsburgh on Monday night in Week 2.