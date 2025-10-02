Juanyeh Thomas is expected to start for Cowboys vs. his brother’s team

Cowboys safety Malik Hooker will miss time with a toe injury, leaving Juanyeh Thomas to start for him this week.

“It’s something I’ve been practicing for,” Thomas said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “I know my role. I prep like a starter every week, so this is nothing different. . . . I won’t do anything different. I’ll just see what I can do.”

The Cowboys rank 32nd in yards allowed, 32nd in passing yards allowed, 31st in points allowed and 32nd in third-down defense.

“It’s been rough the past four games, but we’re going to get it right,” said Thomas, who blocked an extra point attempt against the Packers that Markquese Bell returned for a defensive 2-point conversion. “I truly believe that. . . . If you truly look at the depths of it, we are getting better every week.”

The second start of Thomas’ career will come against his younger brother, Azareye’h, who was a third-round pick of the Jets this spring. Azareye’h, a cornerback, has played in all four games for the Jets, totaling one tackle and one pass defensed.

“The day after he got drafted, we were just sitting there talking like ‘Man, we used to dream [about this]; we used to talk about this; we used to train for this. Now, it’s just crazy.” Juanyeh Thomas said.

The brothers will see each other briefly on Saturday night, and they will swap jerseys postgame before taking a photo with their mother, Stephanie, who will be wearing clothing representing both teams.