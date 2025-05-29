Justin Fields: No added emotion playing Steelers in Week One

When the NFL unveiled the schedule for the 2025 season earlier this month, one of the games that caught attention was the Jets’ opener.

They will be hosting the Steelers on September 7 and the common reaction to seeing that game was that the NFL wanted to generate buzz by sending Aaron Rodgers back to face his former team in his first game as a quarterback for Pittsburgh. That’s currently complicated by the fact that Rodgers hasn’t signed with the team, but there will still be a revenge aspect to play up if he decides to do other things this fall.

Justin Fields started six games for the Steelers last season and signed to take over from Rodgers as the Jets’ starting quarterback. On Thursday, Fields said that there was no added

“That’s who we play Week One,” Fields said, via SNY. “There wasn’t really a thought to that.”

Whether Rodgers, Mason Rudolph or someone else is at quarterback for the Steelers in September, a win would be just as meaningful a way to kick off the Fields era.