 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Fields tops 100 rushing yards in first quarter vs. Lions

  
Published January 1, 2023 08:33 AM
nbc_pftpftdraft_221230
December 30, 2022 09:12 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King make their picks for who has the most to prove in Week 17, from Lions DC Aaron Glenn in a key home game vs. Chicago to Mac Jones bouncing back from a string of rough games.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is closing in on the NFL’s all-time record for rushing yards in a season by a quarterback, and he’s getting closer every minute he’s on the field against the Lions.

Fields has already topped 100 rushing yards today in Detroit and the first quarter isn’t even over yet.

Among Fields’ impressive run was one where he initially lined up in the shotgun, only to have tight end Cole Kmet motion behind the center, take the snap and pitch the ball to Fields, who ran for 31 yards.

The Lions’ run defense has been a disaster, both today and last week, when the Panthers ran all over them. Detroit clawed its way back into playoff contention after a slow start to this season, but it’s fair to say that Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s job is probably on the line if he doesn’t figure out how to get his players how to stop the run, and soon.