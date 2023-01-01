Justin Fields tops 100 rushing yards in first quarter vs. Lions

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is closing in on the NFL’s all-time record for rushing yards in a season by a quarterback, and he’s getting closer every minute he’s on the field against the Lions.

Fields has already topped 100 rushing yards today in Detroit and the first quarter isn’t even over yet.

Among Fields’ impressive run was one where he initially lined up in the shotgun, only to have tight end Cole Kmet motion behind the center, take the snap and pitch the ball to Fields, who ran for 31 yards.

The Lions’ run defense has been a disaster, both today and last week, when the Panthers ran all over them. Detroit clawed its way back into playoff contention after a slow start to this season, but it’s fair to say that Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s job is probably on the line if he doesn’t figure out how to get his players how to stop the run, and soon.