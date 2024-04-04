Justin Fields will wear No. 2 jersey in Pittsburgh, Russell Wilson will wear No. 3

Steelers quarterback Justin Fields has a new number.

Fields, who wore the No. 1 jersey with the Bears, at Ohio State and in high school, will be No. 2 in Pittsburgh, the team announced today.

The Steelers don’t like to issue the No. 1 jersey as a symbol that no one player is more important than the team. Occasionally players have been issued No. 1 in training camp and the preseason, when teams are low on available numbers, but former kicker Gary Anderson was the only Steeler to wear No. 1 in the regular season since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

As expected, Russell Wilson will continue to wear the No. 3 jersey that he wore in Denver and Seattle.