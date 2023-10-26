Justin Herbert: Finger getting better every day

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had a different look at practice on Wednesday.

Herbert was not wearing the glove he’s worn on his left hand since fracturing his middle finger in a Week Four win over the Raiders. Herbert still has the digit taped, but said after practice that he’s closer to full health heading into Week Eight.

“Every day it’s getting better,” Herbert said, via Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register. “We’re coming up on four weeks, so just doing everything I can to limit the pain and every time I’m out here being safe.”

Herbert had a career-low 13 completions in that Raiders game and his 17 completions against the Chiefs in last Sunday’s loss rank second on that list. A Week Six loss to the Cowboys didn’t feature any milestones, but it was another poor outing for the offense. While blaming everything on the injury would be a stretch given the losses of center Corey Linsley and wide receiver Mike Williams, it’s clear that things need to change soon.

“I think there’s a lot of things we can get better at,” Herbert said. “We’ve missed some opportunities. I’ve missed some opportunities. It starts with us getting better and understanding that we’re in this position. I think that the coaches have done a great job of putting us in positions to win and positions to succeed. It’s on us as players. It’s on me. We’re not going to point any fingers. We’re going to get better because of it. There’s a lot of football left. I feel really thankful and fortunate to be in this locker room with these guys. They’re professionals. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

This week’s challenge is a home game against the Bears on Sunday night and failing to emerge from that game with a win would turn up the heat on many seats in Los Angeles.