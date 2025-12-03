Justin Herbert not practicing today after left hand surgery

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is not ready to resume practicing yet, two days after surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters today that Herbert will be out of practice.

Herbert suffered the injury during Sunday’s game against the Raiders, threw a touchdown pass on the next play, then left the game briefly and returned and finished the game with his left hand in a cast, covered by a glove. He had surgery on Monday and said he thinks he will be able to play when the Chargers take the field on Monday night against the Eagles.

With the Chargers fighting for a playoff spot, Herbert will do everything in his power to get on the field, but for today at least, he’s not ready to go.