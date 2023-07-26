Justin Herbert on his contract extension: This is where I’ve wanted to be forever

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_230726.jpg
Langer previews The Senior Open Championship
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavhit_230726.jpg
PGA Tour highlighted by 3M Open, Wyndham
nbc_golf_gt_pgatourunirakings_230726.jpg
Thorbjornsen doesn’t take No. 1 ranking lightly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_230726.jpg
Langer previews The Senior Open Championship
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavhit_230726.jpg
PGA Tour highlighted by 3M Open, Wyndham
nbc_golf_gt_pgatourunirakings_230726.jpg
Thorbjornsen doesn’t take No. 1 ranking lightly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Herbert on his contract extension: This is where I’ve wanted to be forever

  
Published July 26, 2023 03:51 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert signed his five-year, $262.5 million extension Wednesday morning. He knows exactly what that means.

“I think I owe them a lot of dinners,” Herbert said of his teammates, via video from the team.

Herbert, the sixth overall pick in 2020, got his second contract before the start of his fourth season. The Chargers hope the return is a Super Bowl contender for the next seven seasons, which is the length of the contract.

“I’m so thankful for the Chargers organization,” Herbert said. “I’ve never wanted to be anywhere else. This is where I’ve wanted to be for, shoot, as long as I have been born and playing football. It’s a dream come true and just really excited to be back out there with the team today.”

In his three seasons, Herbert has a Pro Bowl but a 25-24 record and no playoff wins. The Chargers blew a 27-point lead over the Jaguars in the wild-card round of the playoffs in January.

Herbert and the Chargers aim for another chance this season to take another step.