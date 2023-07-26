Justin Herbert on his contract extension: This is where I’ve wanted to be forever

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert signed his five-year, $262.5 million extension Wednesday morning. He knows exactly what that means.

“I think I owe them a lot of dinners,” Herbert said of his teammates, via video from the team.

Herbert, the sixth overall pick in 2020, got his second contract before the start of his fourth season. The Chargers hope the return is a Super Bowl contender for the next seven seasons, which is the length of the contract.

“I’m so thankful for the Chargers organization,” Herbert said. “I’ve never wanted to be anywhere else. This is where I’ve wanted to be for, shoot, as long as I have been born and playing football. It’s a dream come true and just really excited to be back out there with the team today.”

In his three seasons, Herbert has a Pro Bowl but a 25-24 record and no playoff wins. The Chargers blew a 27-point lead over the Jaguars in the wild-card round of the playoffs in January.

Herbert and the Chargers aim for another chance this season to take another step.