nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of 'general disgust' in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a 'game-breaking day'
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Justin Herbert TD pass cuts Chiefs lead to 13-10 at halftime

  
Published December 14, 2025 02:41 PM

The Chiefs are looking to keep their season alive, but the Chargers are hot on their tails.

Kansas City has a 13-10 lead over Los Angeles at halftime.

The Chargers got in the end zone with a 16-yard touchdown pass to receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith with five seconds left in the second quarter. That was set up by a strong kick return to the 40-yard line after a Chiefs field goal.

Herbert had previously connected with receiver Tre’ Harris for a 37-yard gain down the left side to put the Chargers in scoring position.

Playing his second game after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured left hand, Herbert is 10-of-16 for 103 yards with a touchdown and interception so far.

On the other side, quarterback Patrick Mahomes opened the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown run to put the Chiefs up 7-0 at the end of their opening possession.

Kansas City had a golden opportunity to put up more points after a big-man interception by defensive end Ashton Gillotte deep in Los Angeles territory. But with an incomplete pass on third-and-goal, the club had to settle for a field goal.

Harrison Butker also hit one from 47 yards late in the first half to give the Chiefs 13 points.

Mahomes is 9-of-15 for 94 yards. Rashee Rice leads with five catches for 39 yards.

The Chargers will have a chance to double up, as they will receiver the second-half kickoff.