Justin Herbert throws for 318, three TDs as Chargers hold off Chiefs 27-21

The Chargers gave up a home game to open the season against the Chiefs in Brazil. Though they were 6,200 miles from home, playing in front of a large contingent of Chiefs fans, the Chargers made themselves right at home.

Justin Herbert threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in a signature win, a 27-21 victory over the Chiefs.

After the Chiefs had closed to within 20-18 early in the fourth quarter, Herbert directed an 11-play, 74-yard drive that ate 7:02 off the clock. He went 8-for-8 for 73 yards on the 74-yard drive, throwing a 23-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston with 5:02 left. That put the Chargers up two scores.

Herbert went 25-of-34 for 318 yards and three touchdowns, but his biggest play came with his legs.

With the Chiefs out of timeouts with 2:14 left — and back within 27-21 — the Chargers faced a third-and-13 from their own 34. Herbert ran for 19 on a designed run before sliding down. That allowed the Chargers to run out the clock, keeping the ball away from Patrick Mahomes.

Herbert threw touchdown passes of 5 and 23 yards to Johnston, and Keenan Allen caught an 11-yarder. Nine different receivers caught a pass led by Johnston’s five catches for 79 yards.

The Chargers never trailed, but the Chiefs kept it interesting.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who made field goals of 35 and 59 yards, missed an extra point in the third quarter, and Teair Tart knocked away a Patrick Mahomes’ pass on a 2-point attempt. That’s how the Chiefs fell behind by two scores.

In the fourth quarter, with the Chiefs trailing 27-18, they faced a fourth-and-7 from the Kansas City 42. Mahomes was nearly sacked by Khalil Mack as he ran for his life. As he neared the sideline with Mack in hot pursuit, Mahomes heaved a ball downfield to Hollywood Brown, who got behind the defense for a 49-yard gain to the Los Angeles 9. It led to a 27-yard Butker field goal with 2:34 left.

That made it a one-score game again at 27-21.

The Chargers, though, stayed aggressive, trusting Herbert, and he delivered one of the biggest victories of his career.

The Chargers outgained the Chiefs 394 to 347.

Mahomes was 24-of-39 for 258 yards and a touchdown, a 37-yarder to Travis Kelce. Mahomes also ran for 57 yards, and an 11-yard touchdown, on six carries. Brown caught 10 passes for 99 yards.

The Chiefs lost wide receiver Xavier Worthy to a shoulder injury on the third play from scrimmage.