Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Justin Herbert undergoes surgery on his left shoulder

  
Published January 29, 2023 10:29 AM
nbc_pft_ocopenings_230125
January 25, 2023 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect every offensive coordinator opening in the NFL, including the situations surrounding the Bucs, Ravens, Chargers, Titans, Jets and Commanders.

The NFL’s looming Frolf Olympics in Las Vegas will have to find a way to get by without Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The team has announced that he has undergone surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder.

Herbert suffered a rib injury in Week Two. It seemed to hamper him well into the season.

Herbert was not on the injury report for the wild-card loss to the Jaguars. It’s possible that he suffered the injury during the game.

It’s also possible that the injury was concealed, either by Herbert from the team or by the team from the league.

Herbert is expected to be ready for offseason activities. Which is important, given that the Chargers will have a new offensive coordinator.