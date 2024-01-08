Justin Jefferson: Everything with contract will happen the way it needs to happen

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson came into the 2023 season with hopes of reaching 2,000 receiving yards, but he cut that goal in half after missing seven games with a hamstring injury.

Jefferson reached the revised goal with 12 catches for 192 yards in Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Vikings. He shrugged off the accomplishment by asking “what does it matter if I’m getting my individual stats if we’re not winning” while talking to reporters about the close to a “tough” year.

This offseason will be focused on Jefferson’s future in Minnesota because he did not sign an extension before the season and is now heading into the final year of his rookie deal. He called that “a conversation for the front office to really speak about” while saying he thinks things will fall into place.

“For me, I’ll just continue to play my ball and do everything that I can for us to get the win,” Jefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “I feel like with my play and all of that, everything is going to happen the way it needs to happen. I will just continue to be myself and go out on that field and give it my all.”

Jefferson is currently set to make $19.7 million in 2024 under the terms of the fifth-year option that the Vikings picked up last year.