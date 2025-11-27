Justin Jefferson: It’s early for J.J. McCarthy, he’s going to bounce back

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has looked frustrated on the field at times this season and the easy answer for why he’s frustrated is that the team’s quarterback play has not been where they want it to be.

J.J. McCarthy missed five games with an ankle injury and he hasn’t played well when he’s been on the field, which has led some to question his chances of living up to his status as a top-10 draft pick in 2024. On Wednesday, Jefferson said that his long-term faith in McCarthy has not wavered.

“It’s early,” Jefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “He’s new to the game. He’s new to the NFL. He’s learning just like everyone else has to learn as a rookie, and he obviously had to go through the mental stage of having to overcome an injury the first year. So just a tough transition for him. But I feel like just him learning these past couple games, and of course learning [during] the stretch of this season, I feel like he’s going to bounce back in a different way than everybody else is going to think so.”

McCarthy is currently in the concussion protocol, which is the latest obstacle to him finding the kind of consistent performance that the Vikings need from their quarterback. The next couple of days will let us know if he stays there through their Week 13 game against the Seahawks or if he’ll have a chance to start changing the narrative that’s building up around him.