Justin Simmons remains unsigned, with Broncos unlikely to bring him back

On our list of this offseason’s Top 100 free agents, only four of the Top 50 are still available. That includes safety Justin Simmons, who was cut by the Broncos in March.

Simmons was a second-team All-Pro last season, but there’s been little indication that NFL teams are showing much interest in his services, and that includes the team that knows him best. The Broncos are very unlikely to bring Simmons back, according to the Denver Post.

The report notes that the Broncos put out a long statement thanking Simmons for his eight years in Denver, and have already given his No. 31 jersey to fifth-round cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine. Those are the actions of a team that has moved on, not a team that is eager to bring Simmons back if he’ll sign a team-friendly contract.

The 30-year-old Simmons likely has some good football left in him, but where he’ll play it is a mystery. It doesn’t appear to be in Denver.