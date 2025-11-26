Kareem Hunt earns AFC offensive player of the week

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was a key element of Kansas City’s comeback victory over Indianapolis on Sunday and now he’s been recognized for it.

Hunt has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Hunt rushed for a season-high 104 yards with a touchdown and had three catches for 26 yards in the 23-20 overtime victory.

He also had a key fumble in Indianapolis territory, but was able to overcome that to help the club win.

Hunt’s 30 carries were also a season-high.

The Chiefs will be in Dallas for a Thanksgiving matchup against the Cowboys on Thursday.