nbc_simms_cardsbucs_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Cardinals vs. Buccaneers
nbc_simms_falconsjets_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Falcons vs. Jets
nbc_simms_saintsdolphins_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Saints vs. Dolphins

Other PFT Content

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Kareem Hunt earns AFC offensive player of the week

  
Published November 26, 2025 12:07 PM

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was a key element of Kansas City’s comeback victory over Indianapolis on Sunday and now he’s been recognized for it.

Hunt has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Hunt rushed for a season-high 104 yards with a touchdown and had three catches for 26 yards in the 23-20 overtime victory.

He also had a key fumble in Indianapolis territory, but was able to overcome that to help the club win.

Hunt’s 30 carries were also a season-high.

The Chiefs will be in Dallas for a Thanksgiving matchup against the Cowboys on Thursday.