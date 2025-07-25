Kareem Hunt grateful to be in camp after long wait last summer

This time a year ago, Kareem Hunt wasn’t sure he would get another chance in the NFL.

“I didn’t know when I was gonna get picked up, or when I was gonna have the opportunity, or if I was gonna have the opportunity to play again,” Hunt said Thursday, via Matt Derrick of chiefsdigest.com.

The running back didn’t get a chance until Isiah Pacheco fractured an ankle in Week 2. The Chiefs called, and Hunt answered.

“It was just one of those things that you just got to wait for opportunity to call, and it happened to be here,” Hunt said. “I mean, that was just, you know, God must have had his hand on my shoulder or something, because it’s crazy how things [are] going full circle.”

Hunt, who turns 30 next month, had 223 touches for 904 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games last season and added 31 touches for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason.

Hunt calls it a “big advantage” to have spent the offseason, and now training camp, practicing with teammates instead of working out on his own.

“It’s going to help me a lot,” Hunt said.

He heads into his ninth NFL season with 5,164 rushing yards and 64 total touchdowns.