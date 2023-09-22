Kareem Hunt will play on Sunday

Running back Kareem Hunt just re-signed with the Browns on Wednesday after the team lost Nick Chubb to a season-ending knee injury.

Hunt is already set to make his 2023 debut on Sunday against the Titans.

“Kareem’s going to play,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Friday press conference. “He’s ready to play. He’s in good shape. I think how much and doing what, we’ll determine that over the next 48 hours. But I think he’s comfortable with everything that we have up.”

Hunt rushed for 468 yards with three touchdowns and caught 35 passes for 210 yards with a TD last year for Cleveland.

Though Hunt has returned, Jerome Ford is still set to be the team’s starting running back. Stefanski called him a “diligent worker” on Friday.

“I go back to the spring and I think I’ve told you guys, I was very, very impressed with how he handled the spring — mentally, physically,” Stefanski said. “Really jumped into that role as a protector and understand all of the things that go with protection. Catches the ball well. So, had a good spring and he’s always prepared himself for these roles.

“I think Jerome is an example of a guy who’s always been ready.”

A fifth-round pick in 2022, Ford rushed for 116 yards in Monday’s loss to the Steelers. He has 31 carries for 142 yards this season, plus three catches for 25 yards.

The Browns won’t have cornerback Greg Newsome, who has been ruled out with an elbow injury. Backup offensive tackle James Hudson is questionable with an ankle injury.