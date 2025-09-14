KaVontae Turpin questionable with neck injury

Cowboys returner/wide receiver Ka’Vontae Turpin has 11 touches today, but he might be done.

Turpin is questionable to return with a neck injury.

He went out after a 29-yard kickoff return, which was negated by a holding penalty, with 5:33 remaining in the third quarter. His replacement, Jalen Tolbert, fumbled the next kickoff return but recovered it.

Turpin was a big part of the Cowboys’ plan, with four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown, two rushes for 6 yards, a punt return for 2 yards and four kickoff returns for 100 yards.

The Giants have lost inside linebacker Darius Muasau, who was ruled out with a concussion in the third quarter. Muasau was playing for Micah McFadden, who is on injured reserve with a foot injury.

The Giants have taken a 23-20 lead on Cam Skattebo’s 1-yard touchdown run with 12:07 remaining in the game.