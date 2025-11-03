 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_camlittlev2_251103.jpg
Little's record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsandninersv2_251103.jpg
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Kayshon Boutte is day-to-day with a hamstring injury

  
Published November 3, 2025 01:15 PM

Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte’s status will be something to watch heading into the team’s Week 10 game against the Buccaneers.

Boutte left Sunday’s 24-23 win over the Falcons with a hamstring injury that limited him to 18 offensive snaps. On Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel said at a press conference that he expects Boutte to miss practice time but he hasn’t been ruled out for the Tampa game at this point.

“I think Kayshon’s going to be day-to-day, but I don’t see him practicing early in the week,” Vrabel said, via a transcript from the team.

Boutte has 23 carries for 431 yards and five touchdowns this season. Kyle Williams saw an uptick in playing time after his injury on Sunday.